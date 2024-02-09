A recent opinion piece (“Tukey’s Bridge in Portland is unnecessarily dangerous,” Jan. 30) finds fault with the wrong issue.

The danger lies not in faulty design but in the hands of those behind the wheel. During early morning hours and from 4:30 to 6 p.m., there are more drivers who are less attentive to the road conditions, surrounding traffic and speed in this area.

There used to be a tagline for an auto manufacturer that went: “Drivers wanted.” In the driving experience of today, we find more ways to have our attention to the task of driving diverted by other things, and our confidence of surviving a crash fortified by sensors, airbags and anti-lock braking systems.

Road design is adequate anywhere that serious drivers pay attention to each other, conditions and speed limits. Pedestrians and bicyclists will benefit from smart drivers, as well.

Mark McConnell

Cumberland

