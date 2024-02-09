A recent opinion piece (“Tukey’s Bridge in Portland is unnecessarily dangerous,” Jan. 30) finds fault with the wrong issue.
The danger lies not in faulty design but in the hands of those behind the wheel. During early morning hours and from 4:30 to 6 p.m., there are more drivers who are less attentive to the road conditions, surrounding traffic and speed in this area.
There used to be a tagline for an auto manufacturer that went: “Drivers wanted.” In the driving experience of today, we find more ways to have our attention to the task of driving diverted by other things, and our confidence of surviving a crash fortified by sensors, airbags and anti-lock braking systems.
Road design is adequate anywhere that serious drivers pay attention to each other, conditions and speed limits. Pedestrians and bicyclists will benefit from smart drivers, as well.
Mark McConnell
Cumberland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.