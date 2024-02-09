The fact that Donald Trump’s own mouth, his impulsivity and his anger issues cost him over $83 million is more proof that he is unfit to be president of the United States. This man is too angry and impulsive to have the nuclear codes.

Barb Osen
Orr’s Island

