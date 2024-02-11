Police departments, public safety agencies, and sheriff’s offices across Maine are sharing a similar message on their Facebook posts.

During the Super Bowl, and after the celebration, don’t drink and drive.

For instance, the Maine Department of Public Safety is saying if you are the designated driver, then you are the quarterback, so take your role seriously. When you get your whole team safely back home after the game, “you will be the night’s MVP!”

Maine State Police and Maine Bureau of Highway Safety recommend people “have a game plan” when it comes to getting home safely after celebrations. They suggest adding a “sober member to your team.”

The Augusta Police Department took to Facebook with hopes the only penalties today are on TV. And to “avoid personal foul” by driving sober.

And Buxton police ask drivers to be team players.

Advertisement

According to their Facebook post, “Buxton PD is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to remind football fans that Super Bowl parties are one of the highest-attended gatherings among friends and family each year.”

Not bad.

The York County Sheriff’s Office deputies created a video warning they’ll be patrolling to ensure your safety. It’s OK to celebrate, uniformed officers say, but “if you booze and you cruise, you’ll lose.”

Pretty good.

But like much of the world getting into the Taylor Swift craze, who of course will be a star at the big game on Sunday, the Brunswick Police Department’s don’t drink and drive message is getting some attention, and has a big Taylor Swift “Style.”

Here is Brunswick’s post. How many Taylor Swift titles can you recognize? (Hint, they’ve capitalized the songs.)

Advertisement

It’s titled: Are you Ready For It?

“While everyone’s gearing up for the “End Game” this weekend, K9 Brock (police dog posing with police vehicle) is here to remind you to celebrate responsibly with the help of Taylor Swift, of course. An OUI isn’t something you can just Shake Off.

If you plan on enjoying an adult beverage, have a game plan before going out. We don’t want you to have a “Cruel Summer” because you had “Champagne Problems” this weekend; when you knew “All Too Well that you Should’ve Said No” or hired a “Getaway Car.”

How embarrassing would it be to have to call your parents and say “I Did Something Bad?” Members of the Brunswick PD don’t want to be “Mean”, but we should warn you there is a Blank Space in the form of a cell for anyone who has a Bad Blood alcohol level.

Enjoy the game, go out in “Style”, and get home “Safe and Sound.”

How many did you get?

A call to the Brunswick Police Department asking how the post is being received. The officer in charge on Sunday, Lt. Jonathan O’Connor, said he can’t answer questions on the Taylor Swift don’t-drink-and-drive warning, but said “it’s funny.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: