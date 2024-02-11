WESTBROOK – Diane Marie Thompson passed away on Feb. 7, 2024, surrounded by her loving family, after a short illness.

Diane was born at the Westbrook Hospital on Dec. 3, 1951. Diane lived in Westbrook for nearly her whole life, but traveled extensively and enjoyed a life of happiness and adventure.

Diane was predeceased by her parents, Ludger Bernier and Berince Bernier (Kelly); and her infant daughter, Amanda Beth Thompson.

Diane is survived by her husband, Warren; her four children, Scott (wife Geraldine), Faith (husband Edward), Corey (wife Miranda) and Brian.

Diane profoundly loved everyone, but her greatest role that she was most proud of was being “Nana”. Her grandchildren that she loved, doted on and appreciated so much are Anna, Noah, Abraham, Theodore, Jack, Quinn, Olivia, Cole, Josephine, Samuel, Hazel and Lewis and two step-grandkids, Anais and Anthony.

For a more detailed tribute for Diane, please follow this link:

https://www.dolbyblaissegee.com/

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous