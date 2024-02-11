PORTLAND – Our “little mama,” Lorraine Flint, was called to Heaven on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. She was 84 and passed peacefully in her home in Portland.

Lorraine was born in South Portland to Herbert and Dorothy Gould Hamilton and grew up in Highland Lake, East Windham with her parents and brothers Bob and Richie Hamilton. She graduated from Windham High School class of ’58 and Mercy School of Nursing class of ’60. She worked as a registered nurse, then later as an assistant manager of data processing at Emery Waterhouse, Westbrook, and bookkeeper at Bob’s Exxon, Saco.

Lorraine was a kind, caring and supportive mother. She was always quick with a smile and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed gardening and watching the Celtics play.

She is survived by her daughters Cathy Flint and husband Jeff Rockwell, Sherry Flint; her younger brother, Richie Hamilton and her sister-in-law, Helen Hamilton of Colorado. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and lots of fur babies.

Special thanks to her daughter, Cathy and son-in-law Jeff who made sure she had the care she needed, to Jonna and to the hospice nurses who were amazing in her final days.

The family will hold a celebration of life later this year!