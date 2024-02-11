PORTLAND – Historian, raconteur, independent do-it-yourselfer, lighthearted social critic and curious, unpretentious, good-natured soul, Bill Honan, left us on Feb. 6, 2024, from his classic 1830s brick Federal style home on Danforth Street in his native Portland, surrounded by family, antiques, art, and original floors, windows and woodwork.

Incredibly proud of his family’s heritage in County Clare, his “Irishness” defined him in many ways. He was the conversational life of any gathering, with a rare and genuine interest in other people’s stories, be they close family members or a stranger on the street. He enjoyed life’s small pleasures. Simply “puttering around” or a short outing inevitably became “just the best day” where he “had a ball.” Steadfast in his views and a lighthearted provocateur, he was not one to betray his feelings, but always showed his love through quiet acts of kindness.

While growing up in Portland’s Woodfords neighborhood and attending St. Joseph’s Catholic School and Cheverus High, Bill showed his industriousness at an early age, renovating his father’s dental office when he was only 16, and driving a Coca Cola truck in the summers to save for college. But his greatest achievement during that time was landing “the most beautiful and stylish girl at Portland High.” He and Beverly Schools remained inseparable for the next 66 years.

After receiving a B.S. in Finance from the University of Maine Orono and getting married, Bill secured a job in Boston, Mass. as a claims adjuster and moved to Brookline then Marblehead, Mass. where a genuine love for historic homes began. After being relocated back to Portland, they purchased their first “fixer upper,” an 1844 Georgian-style house in Yarmouth that they lovingly restored and lived in for 30 years while raising their children.

Being too skeptical of the insurance world, Bill left his job after 20 years and began Bay Properties, a business that restored antique homes. A purist, Bill believed in building value but maintaining original historic features and not interfering with how a building told its story.

He spent his first summer at his family’s cottage on Peaks Island in 1942, and it became the center of his universe for 81 years. He began tinkering with boats and cruising Casco Bay at an early age, sparking a lifelong passion. In the 1970s, with no formal training, he built his own cottage where his family summered for years. His family’s love for Peaks continues through this day.

He saw his biggest accomplishment as providing and caring for his wife and children. He was bursting with pride over his son and daughter’s various accomplishments, most especially being Jesuit-educated at Cheverus and Fordham University and Boston College respectively. He and Beverly set them up for success in work and, more importantly, in life.

Bill is survived by his wife, Beverly Schools Honan; his son, William Patrick Honan, his wife Rachelle and their son Andrew; his daughter, Molly Honan DiLorenzo, her husband Michael and their sons Matthew and Charlie; and countless relatives and friends.

He was predeceased by his brother and sister, Jack Honan and Patricia Johnson; and his parents, John “Doc” and Anna Honan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Ave, Portland, on Thursday, Feb. 15, at 12 p.m., with a celebration of life to follow. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of Portland. To view Bill’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker

Donations in Bill’s honor can be made to the

Trefethen-Evergreen Improvement Association,

P.O. Box 87,

Peaks Island, ME 04108

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous