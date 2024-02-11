Some South Portland residents are without water Sunday after an 18-wheeler hit a fire hydrant while turning from Breakwater Drive onto Broadway on Saturday night, said police Sgt. John Sutton.

South Portland resident Linda Cohen, who lives at the Breakwater Condos, noticed a police cruiser in the neighborhood Saturday. When she turned on her water, she noticed there was little water coming from the faucet.

Cohen, who is a city councilor, received an email from the city that the water problem was because of an accident. “It’s still shut off. We lost water,” she said on Sunday.

She and other residents in the Bug Light Park vicinity are without water because of a broken water main, said Sutton.

“They’re supposed to just break off and not leak, but this one broke a pipe attaching to it which caused a leak,” he said. When the water district came down and shut off the water, it created some sort of chain reaction that caused another break somewhere in the line, he said.

Part of the road leading to the Bug Light Park is partially shut and blocked off while repairs are being made. Flaggers were on the scene directing traffic, he said. Staff worked through the night Saturday and into Sunday to make repairs.

Water is expected to be restored later on Sunday, Cohen said.

