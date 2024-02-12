Hats off to the Press Herald for printing Sally Bowden-Schaible’s Jan. 26 letter (“Letter: Genocide must end). She speaks the ugly truth: humans ruling humans is unsustainable.

Davies Allan
Westport Island

letters to the editor
