Some young voters have indicated they will not vote for President Biden again because of his support for Israel during the latest crisis in Gaza. I share the concern for residents of Gaza and find the carpet-bombing of that area horrid and unnecessary. It is impossible to ignore 24,000 dead Palestinians.

That said, however, politics has never been a single-issue concern. Voting for the lesser of two evils, while holding one’s nose, is all too common; trust me on this, I’m 81.

Therefore, and despite the horrid massacre of Palestinians by the IDF, the 2024 election will not be about Gaza. It will be about preventing the U.S. from falling into the hands of a tyrannical mob boss. Staying home and not voting, or voting for a third-party candidate, is a vote for Donald Trump. Consequently, I seriously hope all voters will recognize the necessity to reelect Biden. It’s the last chance we have to keep the U.S. as a mostly democratic nation.

Bruce Bartrug

Nobleboro

