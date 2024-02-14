PORTLAND – J. David Madigan, 84, passed away Feb. 11, 2024 at the Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough. David was born on Jan. 10, 1940 in Portland, son of the late Dr. John S. and Alice (Greene) A. Madigan.

David was a lifelong resident of southern Maine. He was raised in Cape Elizabeth and graduated in 1958 as salutatorian of Cheverus High School. He went on to graduate from Boston College in 1962. He served as a Maryknoll missionary after college in Jamaica and returned to the Boston area to teach high school.

David married Jean Theriault in 1967. They lived in Scarborough and Topsham, raising four daughters. He was a devoted Catholic and spent many years in service to his parish in Brunswick.

David was part of a new program introduced in the early 1960s called Head Start. He and his wife taught in the Portland area during the initial launch of the program. He went into the insurance business in 1969 and spent years as a highly successful agent with New York Life. He later launched a successful insurance company bearing his name.

David was a proud alumnus of Boston College and cheered on the Eagles in every sport. He had a lifelong allegiance to the New York Yankees; he travelled many times to Yankee Stadium and if the Yankees were on TV you knew he was home watching. An avid sportsman he was a professional fly casting instructor and his favorite places to fish were the mouth of the Kennebec or off the rocks in many secret spots along Cape Elizabeth.

He was predeceased by his sisters Mary Madigan Dinan and Judith A. Madigan.

His surviving siblings include Rev. Daniel Madigan of Helena Mont., Joan Casey of Clayton, N.C., Dr. Stephen Madigan of Falmouth and Peter Madigan of Alexandria, Va.

David took great pride in his four daughters, Dr. Laura Madigan-McCown, Maureen Parga, Katherine Hyslop, and Aimee Hart. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Adam, Alexandra, Andrew, Katherine, Ryan, Marielle, Colton, Sean, Toby, and Leeroy.

The family will receive visitors from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15 at Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 16 at Cathedral of Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress St., Portland. To view David’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous