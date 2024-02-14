WELLS – Joseph Terranova, 88, of Wells, formerly of Framingham and Brighton, Mass., passed away peacefully on Feb. 9, 2024.

He was the son of the late Joseph and Elvira (Merlino) Terranova. Joe was a skilled and beloved barber for many years in Brighton, Mass., as well as a sales representative and a Middlesex County Deputy Sheriff.

Joe was a compassionate man who would never hesitate to help anyone in need. His loyalty to friends and family was without equal.

Joe is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Teresa (Church) Terranova; his children Joseph and his wife Christina, John, Jean and her husband Stu McIntire, and Janice and her husband Howard Wise. He is also survived by his grandchildren Joseph, Olivia, and Christopher Terranova and David, Luke, and Sam Wise.

He was preceded in death by his brothers William, Alfred, Anthony, and John Terranova.

Calling hours will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 16 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Rd. in Wells.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Joseph’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Rd., Wells, ME 04090.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe’s memory can be made to Community Servings, https://www.servings.org/.

