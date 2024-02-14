PORTLAND – Richard L. Ashley, 86, died at home on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, surrounded by his family.

Richard was born in Portland on March 23, 1937, the son of the late James E. and Ethel F. (Dunn) Ashley. Richard grew up in Portland, where he attended Sacred Heart Grammar School and graduated from Cheverus High School, class of 1955. In high school, Richard was a three-sport star in football, basketball, and baseball. Richard is a member of the Cheverus High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

After high school, Richard enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, where he served honorably. He was stationed at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and rose to the rank of sergeant. Following the Marine Corps, Richard attended Saint Francis Xavier University, Antigonish, Nova Scotia, Canada. Richard was a star running back at Saint FX, winning the Atlantic Bowl Championship, under legendary Canadian football coach Don Loney “The Father of Maritime Football.” Following his college playing days in Antigonish, he was a star member of the Portland Sea Hawks, a semi-pro team in the Atlantic Coast Football League that played their home games in Portland.

He worked for many years in public safety, including working his way up to become sergeant of the Westbrook Police Department. He also worked for the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department.

He enjoyed watching the Yankees, Patriots, and Celtics and boxing in his free time. He especially enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren play sports in high school and college. Most of all, he enjoyed his time with his family, especially his wife Barbara, at Sebago Lake, Two Lights State Park, and many winters in Florida.

Richard was predeceased by his wife, Barbara Ashley; and siblings, Christina Ashley Keating, James Ashley, Jr., and Kenneth Ashley.

He is survived by children, Martin T. Ashley, Sean P. Ashley and Susan (Wallace) Ashley, Richard R. Ashley, and Amy (McMullin) Ashley; and his grandchildren, Julia E. Ashley, Margaret C. Ashley, Kathleen A. Ashley, Brody T. Ashley, Shayla R. Ashley, Annie E. Ashley, Michael L. Ashley, and Lucy R. Ashley.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17 at the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress St., Portland. A private burial will occur at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of Portland. To view Richard’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Richard’s memory to Cheverus High School at giving.cheverus.org

