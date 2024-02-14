Despite the frigid air, 48 students departed Peaks Island Elementary School on Wednesday morning to spread joy throughout the community on Valentine’s Day.
The Love Parade, now in its fourth year, involves a short walk from the school grounds, along Island Avenue and then eastward to Fay Garman House, an independent living community for people 62 and older.
Clad in red or wearing heart-shaped sunglasses, the students clutched hand-drawn Valentine’s Day cards and braced against the persistent wind, waving to a few island residents who were spread along the route.
The parade paused briefly outside a home on Central Avenue to sing “Happy Birthday” to two island residents whose birthdays coincide with the holiday.
Then the march continued uphill to the smiling residents of Fay Garman.
“It’s wonderful” said Aviva Golan, a resident for more than a decade, after receiving a handful of cards. “We really look forward to it.”
