A federal regulatory agency has confirmed that the right whale found dead near Martha’s Vineyard in January had been tangled in Maine lobstering gear.

It is the first time Maine gear has been found on a dead right whale, an endangered species.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries announced Wednesday afternoon that the female right whale calf found on Jan. 28 near the island off Cape Cod had been injured by gear that has markings distinct to Maine lobstering operations.

Officials have not confirmed that the gear caused the whale’s death, and scientists will continue to probe the matter in the coming weeks. But entanglements in fishing gear and vessel strikes are the primary causes of unusual deaths in the species, according to NOAA.

“Based upon our analysis of the gear, including the purple markings on the rope recovered from North Atlantic right whale #5120, NOAA Fisheries has concluded that the rope is consistent with the rope used in Maine state water trap/pot buoy lines,” the agency said.

The link to Maine fishing gear was confirmed by the Maine Department of Marine Resources. Commissioner Patrick Keliher traveled to Massachusetts with department staff to inspect the gear and arrived at the same conclusion.

“Unfortunately, the gear is consistent with Maine trap/pot gear,” Keliher said. of the gear owner, Keliher said. The department was also unable to conclude whether the gear came from state or federal fishing waters.

Much-debated regulations targeted at protecting the endangered North Atlantic Right Whale population could come at the expense of Maine lobstermen, who have under five years to find new fishing methods that don’t rely on ropes dangling in the ocean.

But, NOAA hasn’t proven that any of the 122 right whales killed by entanglements from 2017 to 2023 could be linked to fishing gear from Maine. The last known entanglement in Maine gear was 20 years ago, but it did not kill the whale.

The lack of data has been the basis of arguments that NOAA and other federal regulators are unfairly targeting Maine lobstermen by adding restrictions many fear would gut their businesses and the lobster fishery at large. And it’s been the justification at the center of multiple lawsuits working to halt the regulations.

Keliher, of the Department of Marine Resources, said this discovery won’t impact the regulations currently in place until 2029.

“This news will undoubtedly also bring with it a fear and anxiousness around what could come next from NOAA,” Keliher said. “It is important to point out that while terrible news, it doesn’t change the fact that Congress has stated in law that this fishery is in compliance with the Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act until Dec. 31, 2028.”

A NOAA spokesperson said the agency had no further comment on Wednesday afternoon.

This story will be updated.

