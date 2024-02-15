Primary absentee

Absentee ballots can be requested for the upcoming Democratic and Republican presidential primary taking place March 5.

They can be mailed out by calling Town Clerk John Myers at 929-6171 or requested online at maine.gov. Voters can also fill out and submit absentee ballots in person at Town Hall. Those dropping off filled ballots can put them in a secure mail slot outside the front doors.

Ballots must be received by 8 p.m. March 5. Residents can register to vote at Town Hall. For more information, call Town Hall at 929-6171, or call Myers after hours or on weekends.

