Little League assist

Westbrook Little League has partnered with ConvenientMD to provide players in need with free physical exam vouchers.

“The opportunity to partner with a major health care brand like ConvenientMD lines up with our mission and strengthens our roots within our community we serve,” Mark Sardella, Westbrook Little League board president, said in a press release. “Little League believes in the power of youth baseball and softball to teach life lessons that build stronger individuals and communities.”

The Westbrook Little League is a nonprofit organization funded by volunteers, established in the 1950s. Its mission is to teach youth the values of teamwork, sportsmanship, safety and fair play. Players are ages 4 to 14.

WPD honors Lauzon

Westbrook Police Department announced that Officer Thomas Lauzon has been selected as its Employee of the Quarter.

“Officer Lauzon was nominated in part for his professionalism on calls, the calm demeanor he exhibits when dealing with crisis situations, his positive attitude and the great work he does daily with his team,” according to a post on the department’s Facebook.

Lions bowling tourney

The Westbrook Lions Club is hosting a bowling tournament at West Port Lanes from 1 to 6 p.m. Feb. 25.

There will be prizes, a 50/50 raffle and refreshments. Admission is $11. West Port Lanes is located at 135 Main St.

For more information, call 409-3870.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Feb. 20, 1974, that George Burton Jr., a 1973 Westbrook High School graduate and son of George Burton Sr. of Lincoln Street, was promoted to Army private first class at Fort Hood in Texas.

