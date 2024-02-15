Officer Hinkley promoted

Gorham Police Department this week announced the promotion of Officer Michael Hinkley to sergeant.

Hinkley joined the department in 2015 and has been assigned to the patrol division. He earned an associate degree at Southern Maine Community College.

“He is a drug recognition expert, field training officer and a member of the Cumberland County Emergency Services Unit team,” the department wrote in a press release. He will be assigned to the midnight patrol shift.

“I am looking forward to working with Sgt. Hinkley in his new role and am delighted to support his desire to grow his law enforcement career,” Police Chief Christopher Sanborn said.

Blood donors needed

Gorham Knights of Columbus Council 10221 will host a blood drive at St. Anne’s Church at 299 Main St. from noon to 5 p.m. Feb. 27 to help address critical blood shortages.

One donation of a unit of blood can help save up to three lives, according to the American Red Cross. Sign up at redcrossblood.org/give.

Free clothes

The Mission of Hope Clothes Closet will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 17, at Cressey Road Christian Church, 81 Cressey Road.

The closet is open the first and third Saturdays monthly and donations are also accepted at those times. For more information, call 839-3111.

First town meeting

Gorham’s first town meeting was held 259 years ago on Feb. 18, 1765.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Feb. 20, 1974, that J. Donald Henry attended the mid-winter meeting of the National Association of Realtors in Atlanta, Georgia. He served as the Maine delegate to the National Legislative Committee.

U.S. taxpayers’ debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on Feb. 8 that the U.S. public debt was $34,228,699,143,453.34.

