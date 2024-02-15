There is no shortage of intriguing storylines as the Maine high school basketball season enters the postseason.
From undefeated teams to programs back in the playoff mix after years away, the boys’ and girls’ basketball tournaments will have plenty of drama as the games shift to the Portland Expo, Augusta Civic Center and Bangor’s Cross Insurance Center on Friday. State championships in five classes are scheduled for March 1-2.
Here’s our list of the top boys’ and girls’ basketball players to watch, chosen by reporters and sports editors at the Portland Press Herald, Sun Journal, the Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel.
BOYS’ PLAYERS TO WATCH
• Sammy Calder, Monmouth Academy
• Carter Galley, Oceanside
• Gabe Galarraga, South Portland
• Nate Hebert, Gray-New Gloucester
• Jeissey Khamis, Portland
• Ashton Leclerc, Gorham
• Payton Mitchell, Mount Abram
• Evans Sterling, Mount Blue
• Parker Sergent, Cony
• Chris Simonds, Falmouth
• Merrick Smith, Messalonskee
GIRLS’ PLAYERS TO WATCH
• Bailey Breen, Oceanside
• Maddie Fitzpatrick, Cheverus
• Ellie Gay, Gorham
• Madeline Hill, Valley
• Emma Lizotte, Thornton Academy
• Julissa McBarron, Sanford
• Hayden Madore, Hall-Dale
• Abby Morrill, Cony
• Annabelle Morris, Skowhegan
• Izzy Morelli, Gray-New Gloucester
• Koral Morin, Lewiston
• Maddie Provost, Lawrence
• Jaydn Pingree, Spruce Mountain
• Ella Pelletier, Oxford Hills
• Maddy Werner, Brunswick
Follow Varsity Maine’s coverage of all the winter sports playoffs and championships on social media at our Facebook and Instagram pages. Our reporters will be providing updates in our live blog starting Friday afternoon.
