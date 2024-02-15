The top 10 boys’ and girls’ basketball teams and top five boys’ and girls’ hockey teams in Maine as voted on by reporters from the Press Herald, Kennebec Journal/Morning Sentinel, Sun Journal and Forecaster, with first-place votes in parentheses, followed by total points.
Through games of 2/14/24
|BOYS’ BASKETBALL
|1.
|Windham (5)
|76
|2.
|Gorham (2)
|72
|3.
|Cheverus
|64
|4.
|Oceanside (1)
|56
|5.
|Portland
|42
|6.
|Scarborough
|34
|7.
|Falmouth
|26
|8.
|Hampden Academy
|22
|9.
|Gray-New Gloucester
|18
|10.
|Ellsworth
|12
|GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
|1.
|Cheverus (8)
|80
|2.
|Oceanside
|59
|3.
|Gorham
|55
|4.
|Ellsworth
|51
|5.
|Lawrence
|47
|5.
|South Portland
|42
|7.
|Mt. Ararat
|41
|8.
|Brunswick
|31
|9.
|Oxford Hills
|9
|10.
|Scarborough
|7
|BOYS’ HOCKEY
|1.
|Lewiston (1)
|29
|2.
|St. Dominic (4)
|28
|3.
|Thornton Academy (1)
|12
|4.
|Falmouth (1)
|11
|5.
|Cheverus/Yarmouth
|9
|GIRLS’ HOCKEY
|1.
|Cheverus co-op (7)
|35
|2.
|Penobscot
|28
|3.
|Yarmouth/Freeport
|18
|4.
|Gorham co-op
|16
|5.
|Portland co-op
|8
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.