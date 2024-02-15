The top 10 boys’ and girls’ basketball teams and top five boys’ and girls’ hockey teams in Maine as voted on by reporters from the Press Herald, Kennebec Journal/Morning Sentinel, Sun Journal and Forecaster, with first-place votes in parentheses, followed by total points.

Through games of 2/14/24

BOYS’ BASKETBALL 1. Windham (5) 76 2. Gorham (2) 72 3. Cheverus 64 4. Oceanside (1) 56 5. Portland 42 6. Scarborough 34 7. Falmouth 26 8. Hampden Academy 22 9. Gray-New Gloucester 18 10. Ellsworth 12

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL 1. Cheverus (8) 80 2. Oceanside 59 3. Gorham 55 4. Ellsworth 51 5. Lawrence 47 5. South Portland 42 7. Mt. Ararat 41 8. Brunswick 31 9. Oxford Hills 9 10. Scarborough 7

BOYS’ HOCKEY 1. Lewiston (1) 29 2. St. Dominic (4) 28 3. Thornton Academy (1) 12 4. Falmouth (1) 11 5. Cheverus/Yarmouth 9

GIRLS’ HOCKEY 1. Cheverus co-op (7) 35 2. Penobscot 28 3. Yarmouth/Freeport 18 4. Gorham co-op 16 5. Portland co-op 8

