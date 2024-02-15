RUMFORD — On a day when just finishing the job proved to be a tall task for some competitors, Yarmouth’s Brooke Boone stayed steady and speedy.

Boone followed up her giant slalom title Wednesday with another victory in slalom on the second and final day of the Class B Alpine skiing state championships Thursday at Black Mountain of Maine.

In the boys’ race, Keegan Lathrop of Cape Elizabeth took advantage of miscues by teammate Logan Schwartz and giant slalom champion Kaden Theriault of Fort Kent, rising from third place after the first run to claim the slalom title.

Fort Kent swept the team titles, combining scores from both days of racing. The boys finished with 1,517 points, 27 better than Cape Elizabeth and 30 better than Maranacook. Fort Kent ran away with the girls’ championship, scoring 1,494 to beat Yarmouth (1,423) and John Bapst (1,414).

Boone’s GS win Wednesday was a narrow margin over Mountain Valley’s Jaden Boulanger, by .78 seconds. On Thursday, Boone bested runner-up Phoebe Bell of Maranacook by more than three seconds, posting a combined time of 1 minute, 26.64 seconds. Boone was the lone girls’ competitor to complete a run in under 44 seconds, doing so twice (43.82 and 42.82).

Bell was close behind after the first run, clocking in at 44.72 seconds, but her combined time after two runs was 1:29.89.

Advertisement

Boulanger sat in sixth after the first run, with a time of 47.24, but slid down the standings after her second run with a combined time of 2:03.86. That was 48th overall.

Rangeley’s Bree Quimby, who placed third in giant slalom, finished fourth in slalom with a combined time of 1:31.98 – 0.72 seconds behind York’s Tia Spenlinhauer. Quimby’s combined efforts between the two days was the second fastest behind Bell.

Thursday’s slalom raced proved difficult for Wednesday’s top two boys finishers, Theriault and Schwartz. They were separated by just .17 seconds after the first run, about two seconds faster than Lathrop. But Theriault dropped to eighth place after a slow second run, and Schwartz didn’t finish his second run.

Lathrop, who finished third in giant slalom, had a combined time of 1:18.60 – two seconds quicker than Maranacook’s Thatcher Riley. Tyler Moore of Yarmouth placed third, and Poland’s Dylan Cobb finished fourth, five spots better than his giant slalom result on Wednesday.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous