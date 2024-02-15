Pvt. Merwin Delano Jr., who was 18 years old when he was killed fighting in the Vietnam War in 1966, earned the Bronze Star and Purple Heart for his actions.

Maine lawmakers are hoping to further honor the Arrowsic native by naming the town’s main thoroughfare after him.

House representatives this week advanced a bill by Rep. Allison Hepler, D-Arrowsic, to name the stretch of Route 127 that runs through town after Delano.

“Though I never met Pvt. Delano, his heroism, resulting in both a Purple Heart and the Bronze Star, remains well-known,” Hepler said. “Pvt. Delano’s friends and family and the people of Arrowsic are proud to keep his memory alive in our community, his hometown.”

Walter Coombs, who went to school with Delano, approached Hepler with the idea, and Arrowsic voters last year approved a measure seeking to name the highway after Delano.

“Merwin died a true hero,” Coombs said in written testimony to lawmakers. He said after they graduated high school, Coombs joined the Navy and Delano joined the Army.

“Merwin was well-known and remains the subject of talk within the VFW and American Legion,” Coombs said.

Ken Chamberland, a VFW Post 7738 member and Woolwich resident, grew up with Delano and wears a bracelet with his name on it.

“He was my best friend growing up,” Chamberland said. “We did everything together, including swimming in the Sasanoa River below the Arrowsic-Woolwich bridge.”

The Joint Standing Committee on Transportation unanimously approved Hepler’s bill, which faces further consideration by the Maine House and Senate.

“As a town of 470 people, Arrowsic doesn’t have many roads, so this is especially significant,” Hepler said.

Delano was awarded the Bronze Star for his actions during a search-and-destroy mission in South Vietnam on Nov. 8, 1965, when he was 17.

“Private Delano’s platoon was pinned down by intense fire from Viet Cong weapons,” his award citation reads. “Immediately, Private Delano engaged an insurgent machine gun single-handedly with his rifle. With complete disregard for his personal safety while exposed to intense hostile fire, Private Delano crawled toward the machine gun, threw two grenades, and destroyed it and the crew.

“This enabled his platoon to continue their assault. Private Delano’s outstanding aggressiveness, devotion to duty, and personal bravery were in keeping with the highest traditions of the military service and reflect great credit upon himself, his unit, and the United States Army.”

Delano died in combat a few months later on March 17, 1966, in the Quang Tri province.

