Sen. Eloise Vitelli, D-Arrowsic, welcomed Bath Middle School student George Robicheaw of Woolwich to the Senate chamber on Feb. 13. Robicheaw served as an Honorary Page. “I was very pleased to meet George and welcome him to the Senate chamber,” Vitelli said Tuesday. “As today’s sole Honorary Page, he distributed papers, passed notes and supported the senators. I am grateful for his hard work, and I hope he had a memorable experience.” To sign up to serve as an Honorary Page, contact Alex Ferguson at 287-1540 or Alex.Ferguson@legislature.maine.gov. Courtesy of the Senate Majority Office
