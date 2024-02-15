Sen. Eloise Vitelli, D-Arrowsic, welcomed Bath Middle School student George Robicheaw of Woolwich to the Senate chamber on Feb. 13. Robicheaw served as an Honorary Page. “I was very pleased to meet George and welcome him to the Senate chamber,” Vitelli said Tuesday. “As today’s sole Honorary Page, he distributed papers, passed notes and supported the senators. I am grateful for his hard work, and I hope he had a memorable experience.” To sign up to serve as an Honorary Page, contact Alex Ferguson at 287-1540 or Alex.Ferguson@legislature.maine.gov. Courtesy of the Senate Majority Office

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
bath maine, Eloise Vitelli, Maine state senate, Times Record, Times Record News, woolwich maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles