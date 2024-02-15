The People Plus “Books a la Carte” Book Club meets at 2 p.m. the third Tuesday of every month at the center. This is a unique book club where members share their views about what they have been reading on their own — no assigned books! Fiction, nonfiction, murder mystery, high drama, spy, suspense and more — discussions on all types of books is encouraged. It’s a great way to learn about new books to read! For more information on this club and other activities at People Plus, visit peopleplusmaine.org. Courtesy of People Plus

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
book club, people plus, Times Record, Times Record Community
Related Stories
Latest Articles