The People Plus “Books a la Carte” Book Club meets at 2 p.m. the third Tuesday of every month at the center. This is a unique book club where members share their views about what they have been reading on their own — no assigned books! Fiction, nonfiction, murder mystery, high drama, spy, suspense and more — discussions on all types of books is encouraged. It’s a great way to learn about new books to read! For more information on this club and other activities at People Plus, visit peopleplusmaine.org. Courtesy of People Plus
