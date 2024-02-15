Pejepscot History Center is hosting a presentation into the history of nearby Malaga Island and the role PHC staff played two decades ago in highlighting the injustices endured by its inhabitants.

The event is from 6-7:30 p.m. on Feb. 29 at NOMAD, 14 Maine St., Brunswick. A half-hour reception with cash bar precedes the presentation, which will be lead by Kate McBrien, Maine state archivist since 2020.

McBrien’s involvement with the story of Malaga Island dates back two decades to her tenure as curator at Pejepscot History Center. Following in the footsteps of the late Maine historian Bill Barry, who published a groundbreaking story on Malaga in a 1980 Down East Magazine article, McBrien’s research continued to shed light on the tragic events surrounding Malaga Island. She later curated the exhibit “Malaga Island, Fragmented Lives” while on staff at the Maine State Museum.

Malaga’s white, Black, and mixed-race residents were evicted from the island off the coast of Phippsburg in 1912. Eight residents were institutionalized at the Maine School for the Feeble Minded, which today is a portion of New Gloucester’s Pineland Farms agriculture, education and recreation center. Maine Gov. John Baldacci finally apologized for the state’s conduct in 2010.

Tickets are $20 for the general public and includes NOMAD’s popular wood-fired Neapolitan pizza. Member tickets are $12, and annual membership starts at $40 for individuals. To register, visit pejepscothistorical.org/talks-presentations/.

Prior to the evening reception and presentation, PHC will conduct a short annual business meeting to elect new trustees and officers. Anyone who becomes a member of PHC prior to Feb. 29 or that evening may arrive at 5:30 p.m. and participate in the business meeting.

Pejepscot History Center is dedicated to preserving, sharing and celebrating the rich history of Brunswick, Topsham and Harpswell. For more information about Pejepscot History Center and its upcoming events, visit pejepscothistorical.org.

