The Brunswick Town Council next week will hold a public hearing on the police department’s request to spend $380,000 on an armored BearCat vehicle.

Police say the vehicle, which can fit 10-12 officers and would be used primarily to respond to incidents involving guns or other weapons, would be an important asset for the town and Midcoast region. Some officials and residents, however, say it’s too expensive and not necessary.

Councilors said they want to hear from more of the community during a public hearing at their next meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday before making a decision.

The BearCat would replace the police department’s Peacekeeper armored vehicle, which was produced in 1979 for the U.S. military and donated to the town in 2015. Police said the Peacekeeper frequently breaks down and many repair parts aren’t available. The vehicle was used eight times last year, including in the Lewiston mass shooting, twice in 2022 and twice in 2021, police said.

Councilor Nathan MacDonald argued the vehicle isn’t used enough to justify the $380,000 price tag after police presented the proposal earlier this month.

“That is a very large expense for an infrequently used item,” he said. “I don’t think it’s an appropriate use of funds.”

He added, “It is not necessary for our town of 20,000 people to have a military vehicle.”

Councilor David Watson, a former Brunswick police officer, said police need an armored vehicle to respond to unexpected situations like the Lewiston shooting or an incident at a school.

“This vehicle can save lives,” he said. “I’ll put a person’s life over money any day of the week.”

Police said the vehicle is especially useful during armed standoffs, allowing officers to get close to a situation to negotiate with a subject or rescue people.

The police chiefs of Bath, Topsham, Freeport and Lisbon, as well as Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce, wrote letters to the council supporting the BearCat purchase.

“While the purchase of an armored vehicle is expensive and often resisted by some members of the public, the equipment is essential when needed,” Joyce wrote. “Unfortunately, even in Maine, we are starting to see gun violence increasing, and the need for numerous tactical teams and armored tactical vehicles will be needed more than ever.”

One resident argued earlier this month $380,000 would be better spent on things like affordable housing or climate change mitigation initiatives.

Some councilors requested police research if there are used armored vehicles available, if the Peacekeeper’s engine could be replaced, if surrounding law enforcement agencies would be willing to contribute to the BearCat’s purchase and how much in grant funding could be available and present the findings during Tuesday’s hearing.

A handful of Maine law enforcement agencies have armored vehicles. The closest to Brunswick is the Portland Police Department, which has a BearCat. Police said it could take an hour or longer for Portland’s BearCat to make it to Brunswick if a situation arises where it’s needed.

