I’m always impressed with the earnestness in letters, like the one regarding the encroaching tyranny of stores not giving away free plastic bags to carry out our cat food and oyster crackers. Because I’m sure that the people of North Korea and Iran would absolutely agree that their nations’ descent into dictatorship began with asking people to bring a reusable bag when they went to Renys. Or, even more Orwellian, asking them to pay some (very small) amount to buy a bag should they forget their reusable and couldn’t simply carry their items by hand.

As far as the research that the letter writer cites, which was him asking an arbitrary number of random cashiers and one study about New Jersey … not exactly compelling evidence.

Joking aside, there isn’t a plastic bag “ban.” No one is coming to take plastic bags. Or for that matter, gas vehicles, wood stoves, gas stoves, electric toothbrushes, dust busters, or whatever else might be this week’s right-wing fever swamp-invented panic.

We all still have a choice. We can buy a bag, bring a bag, or carry our stuff in our hands. We can buy an EV or shop around and find a 1968 Barracuda. We can be reasonable and rational or wallow in conspiracy and paranoia. Not as easy as “paper or plastic?” But close.

Jeremy Smith

Old Orchard Beach

