Maine part-time resident Tucker Carlson is in Russia where state-owned TV has been broadcasting Carlton’s false narratives from past Fox News shows. He has alleged that Ukraine is not a democracy and never has been.
Carlson wants to interview Russian President Putin. But he is jeopardizing not only Ukraine, but our Western allies by allegedly supporting a country that has invaded democratic Ukraine in a war that has killed hundreds and leveled towns and villages. He is a puppet for presidential candidate Trump, who is blackmailing President Biden into rejecting desperately needed aid to Ukraine unless the U.S. southern border is all but shuttered.
While the U.S. Senate has agreed to a compromise bill on immigration, the GOP has rejected the deal after Trump used his bullying tactics to tell Republicans that no border deal is better than a bad deal.
Freedom is at risk. Carlson is encouraging autocracy, or worse. He’s also sidling up to Russian counterparts. Meanwhile, Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, a Bowdoin College graduate, has been jailed by the Russians for nearly a year. What if reporter Edward R. Murrow had gone to Germany and met with Hitler associates during World War II?
It is unconscionable that Carlson is in Russia. And it’s humiliating and mortifying to think he’ll be allowed back in the U.S.
Connie Sage Conner
Harpswell
