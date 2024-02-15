Do politics have to invade every facet of our lives? Can’t I just search the weekly food section for a recipe without having to see snarky remarks or headlines about an orange revolution? (Obvious reference to Trump).
The name-calling is so tasteless and tiring. Can’t we just forget the political chaos in one neutral section of the newspaper, while enjoying our coffee on a Sunday morning?
Audrey Thirkell
Biddeford
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.