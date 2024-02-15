Do politics have to invade every facet of our lives? Can’t I just search the weekly food section for a recipe without having to see snarky remarks or headlines about an orange revolution? (Obvious reference to Trump).

The name-calling is so tasteless and tiring. Can’t we just forget the political chaos in one neutral section of the newspaper, while enjoying our coffee on a Sunday morning?

Audrey Thirkell
Biddeford

