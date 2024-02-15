KENNEBUNKPORT – Patrick O. Pierce, 31, of Kennebunkport, passed away suddenly Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. Patrick was born in Portland Sept. 4, 1992, the son of Gordon and Lisa Davis Pierce, and attended Kennebunk High School.

Feeling a call to serve his country, on July 17, 2015, together, with his sister, Chelsea, they took their Oath to enter the U.S Army, where he served honorably for over three years, receiving numerous citations and medals, including the Global War on Terrorism Medal and his Air Assault Badge.

Returning to civilian life and a young family, Patrick worked as a Corrections Officer for four years with the York County Sheriff’s office, working in Alfred. He most recently was ready to begin a new position as a security officer at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford.

Patrick loved spending time in the outdoors. He loved hunting and fishing and was successful at both. He will be remembered by family and friends for his never ending “pranks”, his goofy laugh and smile that could light up a room, and always putting others before himself.

Patrick was predeceased by his father, Gordon Pierce.

Survivors include his mother, Lisa Pierce and stepfather, Ward Harrington of Kennebunkport; his former wife, Katelyn Raucci; two sons, Mason Poole and Clayton Pierce, daughter Nina Pierce, all of Sanford; a brother, Clayton Pierce of Gunnison, Colo., two sisters, Abby Pierce of Kennebunkport and Chelsea Harrington and her fiancé’ Peter Cates of Gorham, and several stepbrothers and stepsisters.

A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18 at the Kennebunkport American Legion, Main Street, Kennebunkport. Interment will be in Southern Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Springvale, at a later date.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Patrick’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions

may be made to:

a fund to offer support to his young children

c/o Chelsea Harrington

P.O. Box 9

Kennebunkport, ME 04046

