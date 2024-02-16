Second-seeded Cheverus opened a 32-2 advantage after one quarter on its way to an 82-39 win over Bangor in a Class AA North boys’ basketball quarterfinal Friday night in Portland.

Gio St. Onge and Nicola Plalum each scored eight points and Rocco DePatsy had seven during the first-quarter surge. The Stags (16-3) raced to a quick 12-0 lead, then answered a Bangor (1-18) basket with 22 straight points.

St. Onge finished with 18 points, DePatsy had 13, and Plalum and Leo McNabb also reached double figured with 11 apiece.

Cheverus advances to play defending regional champion Portland, the No. 3 seed, in the semifinals Thursday at Cross Insurance Arena.

Related Get high school sports news delivered to your inbox each morning

MT. DESERT ISLAND 60, MARANACOOK 52: Jameson Weir led a balanced offense with 15 points as the 10th-seeded Trojans (11-9) knocked off the No. 2 Black Bears (11-9) in a Class B North quarterfinal at Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Spencer Laurendeau added 14 points for MDI, which led throughout after taking a 13-3 lead in the first quarter.

Advertisement

Keagan McClure scored 16 points and Brandon Chilton had 13 for Maranacook.

OLD TOWN 58, HERMON 34: Emmitt Butler led Old Town with 19 points, Grayson Thibault dropped in 14 and Aiden Gomm scored 11 as the third-seeded Coyotes (15-4) cruised past the sixth-seeded Hawks (11-9) in a Class B North quarterfinal at Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Madden Henderson led Hermon with nine points.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

BANGOR 35, WINDHAM 27: Avery Clark scored 14 points, including six in the final three minutes as the third-seeded Rams (13-6) finally pulled away from the sixth-seeded Eagles (7-12) in a Class AA North quarterfinal Friday night in Bangor.

Neither team led by more than four points until the closing minutes, when a technical foul after a personal foul resulted in four free throws for Clark, who made all of them for a 33-25 lead.

Advertisement

Windham was held to two points in the fourth quarter.

Dalaney Horr and Emily Adams each added eight points for Bangor, which next faces No. 2 Oxford Hills in the semifinals Wednesday at Cross Insurance Arena.

Marley Jarvais led Windham with nine points.

LEWISTON 54, EDWARD LITTLE 46: Natalie Beaudoin and Ellie Legare each scored 15 points, and the fourth-seeded Blue Devils (10-9) avenged two regular-season losses to the rival Red Eddies (6-13) as they advanced to the Class AA North semifinals with a victory in Lewiston.

Layla Facchiano tallied 24 points and Savannah Green had 12 for the fifth-seeded Red Eddies.

Lewiston moves on to play No. 1 Cheverus on Wednesday at Cross Insurance Arena.

Advertisement

CONY 48, BREWER 39: The third-seeded Rams (12-7) made seven 3-pointers in the second half to fend off the sixth-seeded Witches (6-13) in a Class A North quarterfinal at the Augusta Civic Center.

Abby Morrill led Cony with 19 points, while Morgan Cunningham added 11.

Allie Flagg scored 17 points for Brewer, which led 11-0 in the first quarter and 19-17 at halftime.

HAMPDEN ACADEMY 69, GARDINER 31: The second-seeded Broncos (14-5) shot over 70 percent from the floor while rolling to a Class A North quarterfinal win over the No. 7 Tigers (8-11) at the Augusta Civic Center.

Lucy Wiles paced Hampden with 23 points. Aubrey Shaw was 4 for 4 from 3-point range in the second half to finish with 12 points.

The Broncos led by 13 at halftime, then made 9 of 10 shots during a third-quarter surge.

Advertisement

Emilee Brown scored eight points for Gardiner.

CAMDEN HILLS 43, SKOWHEGAN 21: Leah Jones led a balanced offense with 11 points as the fourth-seeded Windjammers (14-5) beat the fifth-seeded River Hawks in a Class A North quarterfinal at the Augusta Civic Center.

Camden Hills also got 10 points from freshman Thea Laukka as it advanced to the semifinals on Wednesday.

Annabelle Morris led Skowhegan with eight points

MT. DESERT ISLAND 64, MARANACOOK 42: The sixth-seeded Trojans (14-6) built a 20-0 lead after one quarter and were never seriously threatened in a Class B North quarterfinal win over the third-seeded Black Bears (13-6) at the Augusta Civic Center.

Mollie Gray scored 11 of her 19 points in the opening quarter, including three 3-pointers. Lexi Tozier chipped in with 14 points and Sophia Brophy scored 12.

Natalie Mohlar led Maranacook with 17 points.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »