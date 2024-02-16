Hampden’s Destiny Mooers (31) and Gardiner’s Lydia Gero scramble for a loose ball during a Class A North girls basketball quarterfinal game Friday at the Augusta Civic Center. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal
Maranacook’s Keagan McClure attempts to get by MDI’s Joey Wellman Clouse during a Class B North boys basketball quarterfinal game Friday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Anna Chadwick/Morning Sentinel
Lincoln Academy’s Casey Duncan drives to the basket past Lake Region’s Jackson Libby during the Eagles’ 70-41 win in a Class B South boys’ basketball quarterfinal on Friday at the Portland Expo. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Parker Beauchesne of York warms up with teammates before their game against Spruce Mountain. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Brewer’s Allie Flagg, left, knocks the ball away from Cony’s Maci Freeman during a Class A North girls basketball quarterfinal game Friday at the Augusta Civic Center. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal
Natalie Beaudoin of Lewiston High School pulls down a rebound during Friday’s game against Edward Little High School. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Maranacook’s Celia Bergdahl, left, attempts to get around MDI’s Lily Norwood during a Class B North girls basketball quarterfinal game Friday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Anna Chadwick/Morning Sentinel
Carrick Lally of Medomak Valley is cut off by Jack Janczuk of Yarmouth in the fourth quarter. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Camden Hills guard Maren Johnson, left, defends Skowhegan’s Abby Carey during a Class A North girls basketball quarterfinal game Friday at the Augusta Civic Center. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal
