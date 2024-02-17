RUMFORD — Maddie Ripley made history last winter by becoming the first girl in Maine to win an individual state championship while wrestling against boys. On Saturday night, the Oceanside High (Rockland) senior added another chapter to the record books.

Ripley beat Noah Parenteau of Belfast 6-3 to win the 113-pound title at the Class B championships at Mountain Valley High.

“(It feels) pretty good,” Ripley said. “My goal coming into this was, I didn’t want to undersell (any opponent). I wanted to work on each match at a time. I was really looking forward to that finals match, because I wrestled him at the end of the year, and now I can say (I’m a champion) at 106 and 113, which is pretty awesome.”

Ripley held a 2-0 lead through the first two periods. In an effort to get points for a takedown, Parenteau let Ripley escape not once, but twice. Though Parenteau did get a takedown in the third period, the two allowed points ultimately gave Ripley the victory.

Ripley went to work early Saturday, pinning Asher Bishop of Woodland in the quarterfinals. She then beat Bucksport’s Bo Provencher by a 12-5 decision in the semifinals. Parenteau, the Class B North champion, beat Nickolaus Allen of Wells by pinfall in the quarterfinals, before beating Boucher by an 8-5 decision in the semifinals.

Ripley, who beat Keygan Boucher 1-0 for the Class B South title at 113 last week, made history last year when she pinned Nick Allen of Wells in the final of the 106-pound class at the Class B championships.

