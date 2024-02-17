Seventh-seeded Westbrook embarked on a 14-1 fourth-quarter run and pulled off the biggest upset so far in the basketball state tournament, beating two-time reigning regional champion Falmouth, 50-43, in a Class A South quarterfinal Saturday at the Portland Expo.

The Blue Blazes (9-10) let a 12-point first-half lead slip away and trailed 35-31 early in the fourth quarter before rallying.

David Mbuyamba paced Westbrook with 15 points. Aiden Taylor added 10, including three clutch free throws late.

The Blue Blazes will take on No. 3 Noble in the semifinals on Wednesday.

The second-seeded Navigators (15-4) got 12 points from Davis Mann and 10 from Charlie Wolak.

FREEPORT 64, KENNEBUNK 54: The fourth-seeded Falcons (15-4) rode a 20-2 third-quarter surge to a Class A South quarterfinal victory over the fifth-seeded Rams (12-7) at the Portland Expo.

Freeport got 22 points and 10 rebounds from JT Pound and 15 points from Conner Smith.

The Falcons trailed 31-28 before draining four 3-pointers during their run, including one from Smith just before the horn to make it 48-33.

Freeport then led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter.

WISCASSET 49, BUCKFIELD 47: Landin Shirey drilled a go-ahead 3-pointer from the left corner with just under a minute remaining, and the fifth-seeded Wolverines (10-9) held on for a Class D South quarterfinal win over the fourth-seeded Bucks (9-10) at the Augusta Civic Center.

Shirey finished with 22 points and Spencer Pinkham-Smith had 13 for the Wolverines.

Trenton Haskell and Brayden Monto each scored 13 points for Buckfield.

VALLEY 70, ISLESBORO 32: Sophomores Harry Louis and Fisher Tewksbury combined for 47 points, and the top-seeded Cavaliers (15-4) took control early with a 17-0 run in a Class D South quarterfinal win over the eighth-seeded Eagles (9-11) at the Augusta Civic Center.

Louis finished with 26 points to lead Valley, which next faces No. 5 Wiscasset on Wednesday. The Cavaliers led 30-8 at halftime, then opened the second half with an 18-7 surge.

Robert Conover scored nine points for Islesboro.

ST. DOMINIC 61, TELSTAR/GOULD 54: The second-seeded Saints (18-1) charged back from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter, rallying past the seventh-seeded Rebels (6-13) in a Class D South quarterfinal at the Augusta Civic Center.

Led by the outside shooting of Reiley Hedden, Telstar was in front for most of the game until a lightning-quick burst by St. Dom’s midway through the fourth quarter.

Campbell Perryman (20 points), Kai Taylor (15) and Jonathan Tangilamesu (14) spearheaded the comeback as the Saints advanced to a semifinal Wednesday against No. 3 Forest Hills.

Telstar’s Hedden sank seven 3-pointers and finished with 25 points. Filip Nesic added 16.

FOREST HILLS 66, TEMPLE ACADEMY 48: The third-seeded Tigers (14-5) started the second quarter with five straight 3-pointers as part of a 24-0 run, erasing an early deficit against the sixth-seeded Bereans in a Class D South quarterfinal at the Augusta Civic Center.

Braiden Welch scored 23 points, eighth-grader Jaxson Desjardins had 16 and Cooper Daigle finished with 14 for Forest Hills, which hit 7 of 10 3-pointers in the second quarter.

Nathan Corey led Temple with 17 points, including three 3-pointers in the opening quarter. Peyton Reckards chipped in with 12 points.

MESSALONSKEE 68, CONY 56: Merrick Smith scored 17 of his 22 points in the first half to lead the third-seeded Eagles (15-4) over the sixth-seeded Rams (7-12) in a Class A North quarterfinal at the Augusta Civic Center.

Ty Bernier and Sam Dube each added 14 points.

Parker Morin paced Cony with 20 points, followed by Parker Sergent with 13 and Jordan Benedict with 11.

MT. BLUE 70, LAWRENCE 30: Evans Sterling scored 25 points, including 11 during a 31-5 surge in the third quarter as the second-seeded Cougars (16-3) pulled away from the No. 7 Bulldogs (9-10) in a Class A North quarterfinal at the Augusta Civic Center.

Mt. Blue sank five 3-pointers in the third quarter as it turned a 20-14 advantage into a 51-19 blowout. The Cougars will play Messalonskee in the semifinals on Wednesday.

Gavin Lunt led Lawrence with 10 points.

CAMDEN HILLS 56, NOKOMIS 46: Will Duke scored 13 of his 26 points in the second quarter as the fifth-seeded Windjammers (10-9) erased an early deficit in a Class A North quarterfinal against the fourth-seeded Warriors (11-8) at the Augusta Civic Center.

Nolan Ames added 12 points for Camden Hills.

Nokomis was paced by Dawson Townsend with 21 points and Connor Sides with 12.

ORONO 55, CARIBOU 47: Pierce Walston scored nine of his 12 points in the fourth quarter as the fourth-seeded Red Riots pulled (16-3) pulled away from the No. 5 Vikings (15-5) in a Class B North quarterfinal at Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Ben Francis paced the defending state champions with 16 points. Will Francis added 11.

Caribou got 18 points from Tristan Robbins and 10 from Owen Corrigan.

ELLSWORTH 62, WINSLOW 39: Chance Mercier scored all of his 16 points in the first half as the top-seeded Eagles (16-3) built a 35-7 advantage on their way to a Class B North quarterfinal win over the Black Raiders (13-7) at Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Mercier was the only player in double figures for Ellsworth, but the Eagles went deep into their bench, with 13 players contributing to the scoring. Ellsworth advances to play No. 4 Orono on Wednesday.

Braden Rodrigue paced Winslow with 20 points.

SOUTHERN AROOSTOOK 67, JONESPORT-BEALS 36: Lincoln Hardy got 17 of his 19 points in the first half as the third-seeded Warriors (13-6) cruised past the sixth-seeded Royals (12-6) in a Class D North quarterfinal at Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Ethan Collier added 17 points, Dylan Burpee scored 15 and Trafton Russell tossed in 11.

Kaden Beal and Brevan Kenney each tallied 10 points for Jonesport-Beals.

BANGOR CHRISTIAN 67, STEARNS 36: The second-seeded Patriots (14-3) opened a 39-9 halftime lead as they easily handled the seventh-seeded Minutemen (8-12) in a Class D North quarterfinal at Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Jesse Booker paced Bangor Christian with 20 points. Jalen Reed chipped in with 17.

Caleb Shearer led Stearns with 12 points.

This roundup will be updated.

