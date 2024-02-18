Fire destroyed a mobile home Sunday afternoon at 69 Depot St. in Buckfield, according to officials.

Chief Nick Merry of Turner Fire & Rescue said firefighters responded at about 2:20 p.m. to a report of a house fire, with flames visible from the outside.

One occupant was home when the fire began and escaped without injury, Merry said.

The fire began in a bedroom, Merry said, and firefighters were able to contain it to that area of structure. The single-wide mobile home, however, could not be saved.

Merry said an investigator from the Office of State Fire Marshal arrived at the scene shortly after 3:30 p.m.

The investigation was ongoing later Sunday.

Firefighters from Hebron, Paris, Sumner and Turner assisted in extinguishing the blaze.

