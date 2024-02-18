FALMOUTH – Gerald “Jerry” M. Davis, 88, passed away at sunrise on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024 at his home. He was born in Bangor, on Jan. 25, 1936, son of the late William and Ethel (McInnis) Davis.

Jerry was a graduate of Deering High School class of ‘54, Wilbraham Academy, Bates College class of ’59, and University of Southern Maine, where he earned his master’s degree in history and education. He was a history major at Bates and the co-captain of the football team, where he was known for his toughness and skill as a center. He went on to play semi-professional football in the early 1960s for the Portland Seahawks, also serving as captain and center.

Jerry was a gifted athlete, but also a passionate historian and teacher at Portland High School for 36 years. He enjoyed poetry, all forms of literature, and had a special way of conveying his love of the wild west. He had his students read Zane Grey novels and draw sketches in class of scenes from the books. He started a first of its kind psychology department at PHS in the ’70s, and had students delve into the works of Freud and Jung.

Jerry coached football, girls’ soccer, indoor track, cross country, and outdoor track at PHS, Cheverus, and Waynflete. He was particularly proud of how his freshman football team at Cheverus went undefeated in his first year as head coach. His wife Sandra was ever-present as his assistant coach, equipment manager, master statistician, and cheerleader. They both had intense enjoyment of sports, and were longtime leaders of Falmouth Little League as they watched their three children play baseball and softball. Jerry was an intense competitor, but also the first to offer congratulations and a handshake on the field after a game.

Jerry retired from teaching history and psychology at PHS in 1996. He and his wife Sandra, missing the competition and joy of their children’s school years, decided Jerry would run for the Maine Legislature. He won his first election to the state house in the fall of 1998, and served four consecutive terms as the Falmouth representative from 1999-2006. After a two-year hiatus, they decided Jerry would run for a State Senate seat. They missed politics and liked winning elections. He won his Senate election and served one term from 2009-2010. Jerry enjoyed campaigning in Falmouth door to door, and as a team, he and his wife were known for their excellent service to their constituents.

Jerry was predeceased by his older brothers John Davis and James Davis.

He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 60 years, Sandra Mary (Van Keuren) Davis; their three children, Brian, Brett and his wife Christina, Katie and her husband Jeff Brown; 12 grandchildren, Cheyanne and her husband Brendan, Nathaniel and his wife Eryn, Gerald, Brett Jr., Benjamin, Stephanie, Ruth, Mason, John, Liberty, Josefina, and Saoirse; and two great-grandchildren, Barrett and Boden; and Jerry’s younger brother, Norman.

Relatives, friends and colleagues are invited to attend visiting hours from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 23 at Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday Feb. 24 at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress St., Portland, burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.

To view Jerry’s memorial page or to leave a condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

