AUBURN – On Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, at the end of a full life, Ruth Ordway Crane passed peacefully from this world into Heaven.

Ruth was born in Fall River, Mass., the eldest of Richard and Doris Davis’s three children. She attended Bristol County Agricultural High School where she met the love of her life, William “Bill” Crane. They were married in 1951, living in Waldoboro for several years before moving to Windham in 1966. They were married 69 years before his death in March 2021.

Ruth enjoyed being a stay-at-home mom to her three children. She was an active member of her church: singing in the choir, participating in the Women’s Guild, and helping with church suppers. As a Sunday school teacher and Girl Scout leader, she helped shape the lives of innumerable children.

In her spare time, Ruth enjoyed many handcrafts such as crocheting, knitting, needlepoint, sewing, tatting, and quilting. Her other primary interest – nurtured by her education – was plants and gardening. At one time, she had at least 100 different varieties of African violets in her collection. She put this interest to use by working at a retail florist in Portland for several years before opening and operating her own successful retail flower shop in Windham for 15 years.

She enjoyed traveling the world with her late husband, Bill. Whether it was navigating around the country in their motorhome or flying around the world, she logged many miles and even more happy memories of visiting friends and family, both near and far.

Ruth lived the final years of her life at The Gorham House in Gorham and Clover Health Care in Auburn. The family extends its grateful thanks to the staff at both facilities for their loving care during her time there.

Ruth is survived her sister, Kathryn Libby; their children, William P. Crane II (Cathy), Ruth E. Komulainen (David), and Robert A. Crane (Diane); grandchildren, William III, Kiirsten, Kalle, Robert, and Katelyn; and great-grandchildren, Jewelientra, Piper, Austin, Sophia, and Hannah; as well as extended family, friends, and acquaintances around the world.

A celebration of her life will be conducted at a future time.

Donations may be made in Ruth’s memory to the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital in Portland

or the North Windham Union Church UCC.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous