Two people were arrested Saturday in connection with a shooting last week in Springfield, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers arrested Matthew Vandine, 45, and Noel Wilson, 32, following a six-and-a-half-hour standoff at a rural home in Prentiss, according to a Facebook post from Sheriff Troy Morton.

Police had issued an arrest warrant for Vandine following the shooting Wednesday. The sheriff’s office said he and Wilson were seen leaving the scene of the shooting.

Deputies received information a little after noon Saturday that the two were in a home on Tar Ridge Road, and that there was a weapon in the residence. Deputies established a perimeter around the home as detectives and the Maine State Police Tactical Team responded. The road was blocked, and neighbors were told to shelter in place.

Several efforts were made to contact the two, Morton said. After more than six and a half hours, both Vandine and Wilson left the home and were taken into custody.

Vandine has a lengthy criminal history, Morton said, and was out on bail following a separate incident. Wilson was charged with elevated aggravated assault, according to Penobscot County Jail records.

The sheriff’s office provided no additional details on the Wednesday shooting.

