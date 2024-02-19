WATERVILLE — One person was killed and another was injured as a result of a shooting Monday morning, authorities said.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit was assisting the Waterville Police Department in the investigation of the incident, according to Shannon Moss, public information officer for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Maine State Police said there was no danger to the public in the aftermath of the shooting. Another person was injured in the incident, Moss said, without giving further details.

Moss did not immediately say where the incident occurred, but police officers were active Monday afternoon at a location on South Grove Street and police crime tape hung across the road.

Major Jason Longley of the Waterville Police Department confirmed there was an “active investigation” around 10:30 a.m. but deferred further questions to Moss.

This story will be updated.

