Merrymeeting Audubon has full or half scholarships available for one week of summer residential sessions at one of four University of Maine Cooperative 4-H camps: Tanglewood, Bryant Pond, Blueberry Cove and Greenland Point.
Applications and information can be found at merrymeeting.maineaudubon.org/camp-scholarships/. School counselors and principals may also have applications and information.
There is a wide choice of dates and programs. Deadline for applying is March 15.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.