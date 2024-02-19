Merrymeeting Audubon has full or half scholarships available for one week of summer residential sessions at one of four University of Maine Cooperative 4-H camps: Tanglewood, Bryant Pond, Blueberry Cove and Greenland Point.

Applications and information can be found at merrymeeting.maineaudubon.org/camp-scholarships/. School counselors and principals may also have applications and information.

There is a wide choice of dates and programs. Deadline for applying is March 15.

