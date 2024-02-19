Kennebec Estuary Land Trust is hosting a free Zoom lecture at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, about resources that can help to save energy and save on the cost of heating and electric. Sam Saltonstall, a local volunteer who has led projects that have increased energy efficiency in many Maine homes, is the presenter for this program.

The program will outline the range of new tax rebates and credits available now to help shrink energy bills while keeping homes warm and comfortable and increasing affordability of electric vehicles. Last year, Congress passed legislation that provides many tax credits and rebates to purchase energy-efficient electric appliances like heat pumps, acquire an electric car and perhaps even a solar system. Saltonstall will explain how to best take advantage of these incentives, navigate potential obstacles like the upfront cost and talk about why tackling these improvements with help from the Inflation Reduction Act and Efficiency Maine makes sense for the community.

Saltonstall is a retired school teacher who worked on Peaks Island as an energy-efficiency volunteer to test the wind resource, build insulating window inserts, get 108 home weatherized, form heat pump purchase groups, and implement an air sealing project and heating plant upgrade at the island school. He moved off Peaks in 2016 and now lives in Brunswick, where he is Citizens’ Climate Lobby’s Midcoast South Chapter leader. He led the charge to insulate, install heat pumps and a rooftop solar system at a Bath church, and is coordinator of WindowDressers’ Brunswick Community Build of insulating window inserts. He was the 2021 winner of the Natural Resources Council of Maine People’s Choice Award.

Registration is required in order to receive the Zoom link for the Thursday presentation. For more information and to sign up, visit kennebecestuary.org/upcoming-events or call 442-8400.

