The Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association has partnered with Dunstan Smokehouse in Scarborough to produce Smoked Maine Pollock Dip with sustainably harvested Maine pollock. The fish is smoked locally and combined with cream cheese, mayonnaise, shallots, lemon and dill. Proceeds from the sale of the dip benefit MCFA and continue to support the association’s efforts to build new markets for local seafood.

The Brunswick-based nonprofit raised awareness about local monkfish in recent years and began this effort to continue to introduce Mainers to another fish. Pollock is one of the many sustainably harvested groundfish caught by Maine fishermen.

“Considered by many to be a less desirable fish than cod or haddock, we hope that by incorporating pollock into a value-added product, we can elevate and expand the opportunity of this delicious and sustainable local fish,” Ben Martens, executive director of the Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association, said in a prepared release.

Luke’s Lobster in Portland was the first restaurant to debut the dip on its menu. Co-found Ben Conniff said the restaurant was excited to help launch the dip and that they have “been trying hard to get more local fin fish on the menu.”

Smoked Maine Pollock Dip comes in 8-ounce retail packages as well as 4-pound refrigerated tubs for restaurants or caterers. It is currently for sale at the following retail locations: Pine Tree Seafood (Scarborough), SoPo Seafood (South Portland), Morning Glory Natural Foods (Brunswick), Hallowell Seafood (Hallowell), The Lobster Company (Arundel) and Fresh Catch Market (Trenton). It is also being served on the menu at Luke’s Lobster and Scratch Bakery in South Portland.

