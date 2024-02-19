‘Upta The Willi-Wacks’

7 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Through March 2. Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth, $20. thefootlightstheatre.com

Treat yourself to some silly fun in Falmouth. Playwright David Cary’s “Upta The Willi-Wacks” tells the hilarious tale of what happens when a New Yorker and her best friend venture to the town of Pine Tree, Maine. From belly laughs to unexpected romance, the show will put a spring in your wintry step.

An Evening with Gianni Russo

6 p.m. Saturday. Portland Elks Lodge 188, 1945 Congress St., Portland, $50. eventbrite.com

There are characters and then there are CHARACTERS, and Gianni Russo is most certainly the latter. Russo played Carlo Rizzi in “The Godfather” and has appeared in dozens of other films. In 2019, Russo wrote a memoir called “Hollywood Gather: My Life in the Movies and the Mob,” which included numerous outrageous stories from the times he says he ran errands for New York mob bosses. His Portland appearance includes an Italian dinner along with stories, songs and video clips from the 80-year-old entertainer.

Maine Voices Live with Sam Hayward

7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $10. pressherald.com

Sam Hayward is the co-founder of Portland’s Fore Street restaurant and a James Beard award-winning chef. He’ll sit down with Press Herald food editor Peggy Grodinsky to talk about his long career of cooking and forging close relationships with farmers, foragers and fisherpeople for more than 30 years. Grodinsky will likely grill the chef on several spicy topics with a few pinches of humor.

The Stephen K. Halpert Collection of Photography

Noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday and by appointment. Through June 6. Art Gallery at the University of New England, 716 Stevens Ave, Portland. une.edu

The latest exhibit at the Art Gallery at the University of New England in Portland features images gathered by the keen eye of Stephen K. Halpert, curator of photography at UNE. You’ll see photographs depicting life here in Maine and locations around the world. Feast your eyes on urban streetscapes, creatively shot sunsets and much more from some of Maine’s finest photographers.

