FORT MYERS, Fla. — Monday marked the start of the 2024 season for the Boston Red Sox. The entire team came together for the first time in an official capacity, a morning workout that was preceded by a state-of-the-team address from Manager Alex Cora.

Cora arrived in Florida some 25 pounds lighter than he was last year. He said the last-place finish of 2023 took a toll on him mentally and physically, and vowed to not let that happen again in 2024.

Not finishing last would be a good way to make this season easier for him, and everyone, to take. Not many people are predicting that to happen.

Cora wasn’t the only Red Sox leader on hand Monday. Ownership arrived at the park early and met with players to discuss their vision for the season ahead.

“We can’t control as an organization what others are saying,” said President and CEO Sam Kennedy. “All we can do is put forward the best possible effort each and every year.”

Red Sox Nation waited all winter for the team to make a splash that never came. They were left feeling incomplete, even as the team gathered in southwest Florida to begin getting ready for the season.

Advertisement

Even though we’re almost a week into spring training, there are still plenty of free agents available. Kennedy admitted that was a hot topic of conversation when the ownership group arrived in Florida.

“Last night at dinner, (assistant GM) Racquel (Ferreira) and AC (Alex Cora) and (assistant GM) Eddie (Romero, Jr.) and I got a FaceTime from Dustin Pedroia,” Kennedy said with a laugh. “He reminded us who’s still out there on the market and what opportunities might be out there. So we appreciated that perspective.”

Usually, teams arrive at spring training as a complete package, a roster assembled to attack the 162-game schedule ahead. That hasn’t been the feeling here in Fort Myers, and Saturday’s trade sending John Schreiber to Kansas City didn’t do anything to change the mood.

Kennedy admitted it was strange to have so much roster uncertainty hovering over the team. He also talked about locking up some of the team’s young talent to keep the core intact. Triston Casas, who has emerged as a foundational part of the Red Sox future, told reporters over the weekend that those early conversations have already taken place.

Casas said the offers he had received were “nothing enticing.”

Nothing enticing. An apt description for Boston fans’ reaction to this offseason. There is plenty of time for the Red Sox to lock up Casas, who is coming off one season in the big leagues. There is less time to make up for the lack of impact additions made this winter.

Advertisement

Craig Breslow, the team’s new chief of baseball operations, said he was happy with the construction of the team “as of right now.” He also made it clear that he’s leaving no stone unturned in an effort to improve that construction.

“We’re going to remain engaged in any conversation we can,” Breslow said.

In these early days of camp, the conversation has been about the current squad being the best version of itself. The message is every player will have to put together his best season if this team is to have any hope of competing.

Even as that message was being delivered, we were being reminded that this roster may be improved in the weeks to come. On Monday, the Red Sox signed Liam Hendriks, a three-time All-Star reliever who is recovering from Tommy John surgery and won’t be available until midseason at the earliest.

Usually, these early days of camp are about the work being done on back fields. This year, the work being done in the corner office might be more important to the outlook of this team.

Tom Caron is a studio host for the Red Sox broadcast on NESN. His column appears in the Portland Press Herald on Tuesdays.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous