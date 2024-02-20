A West Bath woman died in car crash Monday night on the Maine Turnpike in Saco.

Deirdre Winberg, 53, of West Bath rear-ended a Jeep Compass around 7:15 p.m. Monday near mile marker 37 northbound in Saco, according to Maine State Police. Her Volvo spun out of control before coming to a stop directly in the path of a tractor-trailer.

Winberg sustained critical injuries and was taken to Maine Medical Center, where she later died, said Shannon Moss, the state police spokesperson.

The tractor-trailer, which belonged to 3 Lions Logistics Inc. of Andover, Massachusetts, went through the median guard rail. The driver, 36-year-old Norvel Jackson of Fairburn, Georgia, was not injured.

The driver of the Jeep, 33-year-old Alicia Preston of Portland, was able to stop her car safely, police said. She was taken to Maine Medical Center with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

All three northbound lanes and and the southbound passing lane were closed for several hours after the crash. Troopers were able to keep northbound traffic moving in the break-down lane, Moss said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: