Freeport Community Services is holding its 20th annual Freeze Out campaign from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, to raise funds for its food pantry and student food programs amid increasing demand for food assistance.

Groups of volunteers — around 100 total — will stand outside at six locations in Freeport and Pownal to raise funds and awareness about the growing need for food assistance. Demand for FCS food programs has nearly doubled in recent years; FCS previously served 449 individuals and 176 households in its food pantry annually, but served 733 individuals and 357 households in 2023, according to a prepared release.

“Our community comes together each year in this effort to target the needs of our community, and this year we are raising funds for our food programs,” Sarah Lundin, executive director of Freeport Community Services. “The need has been great, and we hope to inform people about this issue while asking them to contribute.”

Several local businesses are getting in on the action by supporting the effort on Feb. 24 — hosting volunteers, donating a percentage of sales, matching donations and more. FCS’ goal is to raise $20,000 to ensure its food programs remain robust amid rising costs and demand.

Freeport Oyster Bar, Brown Goldsmiths, Toad & Co and others are donating a percentage of sales.

Volunteers in Freeze Out gear will be standing outside at Freeport Community Services, Shaw’s in Freeport, Bow Street Market, Royal River Natural Foods, First Parish Church and Short Stop in Pownal.

Learn more about Freeze Out at fcsmaine.org/freeze-out/.

