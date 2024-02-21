Brunswick police Chief Scott Stewart was recently appointed to an international police committee.

Stewart will serve on the International Association of Chiefs of Police’s Police Professional Standards, Ethics and Image Committee.

“I am honored to be appointed to this prestigious committee and work collaboratively with law enforcement leaders from across the world,” Stewart said in a statement. “I am looking forward to enhancing current law enforcement standards, accountability, and overall image, thereby improving the public’s trust in the policing profession.”

The association said the committee is responsible for providing guidance “on all matters affecting professional standards for law enforcement, current issues involving police ethics and integrity, and improving the overall quality of policing culture.”

The Virginia-based association, formed in 1893, is a nonprofit with more than 33,000 members in over 170 countries. It says it’s the “world’s largest and most influential professional association for police leaders … committed to advancing safer communities through thoughtful, progressive police leadership.”

Stewart has served as Brunswick’s police chief since 2020. He started his police career with the Lisbon Police Department in 1992, where he worked as a patrol sergeant until 2015. He then worked as a lieutenant in the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office before returning to Lisbon to serve as the interim police chief. Prior to his tenure in Brunswick, he served as a patrol captain with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

