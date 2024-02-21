LEWISTON – The entire Bates College debate team, which participated in the nation’s first intercollegiate debate in 1896 and the first international collegiate debate in 1908, resigned Friday.

The move leaves the Brooks Quimby Debate Council, which traces its roots to the beginning of the college in 1860s, without a single participant.

Nineteen members of the council signed an open letter last Friday that announced their resignations and complained that an advisor had obstructed “the team’s ability to maintain an inclusive culture and compete.”

The college told its student newspaper it will look into the three-page letter that details the students’ complaints.

The letter left a door open for Bates to restore its famed debate team.

“We call upon Bates to listen to its students, resolve this situation, and enforce its own equity and inclusion policies so BQDC can remain a home for future generations of debaters,” the students’ letter concluded.

The debate squad’s advisor, Sammi Rippetoe, a rhetoric professor, did not respond to a Tuesday email seeking comment.

The Bates Student, the college newspaper, broke the news of the turmoil within the debate program last Friday then pulled the story to flesh out details before publishing a more complete version Tuesday.

It is unclear what will happen next.

