PORTLAND — An Auburn man awaiting trial for allegedly mailing $3 million worth of fentanyl to himself at an Auburn restaurant last year was back in court this week on a new drug charge.

Jeremy Mercier, 41, appeared Wednesday in U.S. District Court on a charge of distribution of methamphetamine. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing as well as a detention hearing and will be held in federal custody pending trial unless he were to seek a detention hearing later.

Mercier had been free on $115,000 cash bail pending trial on state felony charges of aggravated importation of drugs and two counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, each charge punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

He was arrested on April 28, 2023, after a crate that contained more than 30 pounds of fentanyl turned up at Mac’s Grill in Auburn with Mercier’s name on the shipping envelope, according to police.

Mercier appeared at the restaurant looking for the package, a county prosecutor said.

The package was reportedly mailed to Mercier from Arizona.

Advertisement

Mercier owns and runs a local motorcycle repair shop.

The shipping container had been made to look like it contained motorcycle parts, police said.

Police said when employees opened the crate at the restaurant, they found a plastic tote inside that contained the drugs.

On Jan. 11, two federal drug agents spoke with a “confidential source” who claimed to be able to buy methamphetamine from a drug trafficker in Auburn, who was later identified as Mercier, according to a sworn affidavit written by an officer at Lewiston Police Department who is assigned to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Mercier agreed to sell three ounces of methamphetamine to the confidential source for $1,000, according to the affidavit.

On Feb. 4, the “source” was given $1,000 along with audio and video transmitting and recording devices to make the drug buy, according to the affidavit.

The “source” drove to Mercier’s home and bought three ounces, or 85 grams of methamphetamine, from him, according to the affidavit.

The transaction was captured on audio and video recordings.

Mercier was arrested Feb. 15 by federal drug agents and charged with distribution of methamphetamine, a federal felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: