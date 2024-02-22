Portland police have arrested two juveniles who they believe have been involved in other carjackings in the area.

The two males were arrested and charged with robbery following an attempted car jacking on Marginal Way in Portland on Thursday. They entered a 64-year-old woman’s parked vehicle and threatened her with a knife. They robbed the woman before she exited the vehicle, but were unable to start her car.

They fled but Portland police officers found them three hours later on Oxford Street. They were transported to Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland.

Police believe the two males are connected to other cases and investigators are urging anyone who has any information that might assist in this or any other case to call them at 207-874-8575. You also can text keyword PPDME and your message to 847411.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: