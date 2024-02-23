Maine’s attorney general has determined that a South Portland police officer was justified in fatally shooting a man who he said pointed a rifle toward him.

Officer Anthony Verville reasonably believed that he was acting in defense of himself and others around him when he fired multiple shots at Christafer Dodge, 47, outside a South Portland apartment complex early in the morning on Aug. 25, 2023, according to an investigation released Friday by the Office of the Maine Attorney General.

The report says police were responding to reports that Dodge “was not feeling right in the head” and had fired a gun in his home in Summit Terrace.

When officers told Dodge to come out of his truck with his hands up, he instead raised an AR 15-style rifle toward them, prompting them to fire, according to the report.

The attorney general’s office has never found an officer-involved shooting in Maine to be unjustified.

Verville was placed on administrative leave pending the AG investigation, which is standard procedure in all police shootings. He has not been involved in any other officer-involved shootings since he joined the department in 2017, South Portland police said at the time.

Dodge had no criminal history in Maine, according to the State Bureau of Identification.

This story will be updated.

